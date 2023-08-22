RIMT World School, Manimajra, students visit police station

Students of Class V went for a field trip to the nearby police station. The police staff explained to the children about the different departments in a police station and showed them the police station. One of the officials spoke to the RIMTians about how they function and explained the process they follow when a crime takes place. They even took the students to each cabinet and explained them how they work.
