RIMT World School, Manimajra, teachers enact Ramleela

RIMT World School, Manimajra, teachers brought the inspiring story of Lord Rama to life by enacting Ramleela for kindergarten students. The captivating performance introduced the young learners to the timeless tale of the Ramayana, highlighting the values of truth, courage, kindness, devotion and the victory of good over evil. Through expressive acting, colourful costumes and engaging storytelling, the teachers created a memorable and enriching experience for the children. The initiative aimed to familiarise students with India's rich cultural heritage and impart valuable moral lessons in an engaging and age-appropriate manner. The performance left the children inspired and made learning about Indian traditions a delightful experience.

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