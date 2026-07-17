RIMT World School Principal honoured

RIMT World School, Manimajra, Principal Rajni Wasan has been honoured with the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan National Award for her outstanding contribution to the field of education. This distinguished recognition reflects her exemplary leadership, unwavering dedication, and commitment to nurturing young minds. Under her guidance, the school has continued to achieve excellence in academics and holistic development. The management, staff, students, and parents of the school extend their heartfelt congratulations to Wasan and wish her continued success in all her future endeavours.

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