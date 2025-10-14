RIMT World School students shine at Cinemaestro Mega Film Festival

Students of RIMT World School, Mani Majra, shine at the Cinemaestro Mega Film Festival, winning the best editing award for their short film. Their creative vision, storytelling prowess and technical finesse impressed the jury and enthralled the audience. The film showcased the students' exceptional talent, teamwork and dedication to perfection. The school community congratulated the young filmmakers on their well-deserved win. Their achievement is a testament to the school's commitment to nurturing creative talent and fostering artistic excellence.

