Rishab wins gold in archery

Rishab Tyagi, student of Pushp World School, Ganaur, Sonepat, won gold medal in the archery competition of the U-17 SGFI District Championship. The school management and staff congratulated him on his achievement. Director of the school Neeraj Tyagi motivated the students to take part in sports events.

Shreya & Jagriti excel in chess

Holy Mary's School, Banur, added another feather to its cap as the students of Class VIII Shreya Jain and Jagriti Thamman got selected for state-level chess competition in the under 14 category. The school also received the first position in the under-14 girls’ chess competition, second position in U-14 boys' kho kho, and third position in the U-17 boys kho kho at the district level. The entire physical education training staff, teachers, Principal and management were thrilled over the achievements of all these students.

Aaradhya Kaushik shines

Each victory speaks for itself. This is exemplified by Pavitshab Kaur of Class X who emerged as an All Rounder 2nd Best Gymnast in U-17 age group. She clinched a silver medal on floor exercise and a bronze medal on the vaulting table. Aaradhya Kaushik of Class VI clinched a bronze in U-14. Both the gymnasts were lauded and encouraged by Academic Director, Esha Bansal for their remarkable performance in School State Gymnastics Championship. Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated the winners and wished them success in future endeavours.