Rishabh does school proud

Rishabh Dadwal, an ex-student of Sacred Soul Cambridge school, Panjhara, Nurpur, participated in the national school games and performed brilliantly in weightlifting. The tournament was held at the Talkatosh Stadium in Delhi. Rishabh lifted a total of 205 kg in snatch, clean and jerk and secured the seventh position in the country. He has now been selected for Khelo India. Apart from this, he has also been selected for Army Sports Training Centre in Pune. Principal Tarsem Kumar Sharma said Rishabh will do even better in the times to come. Chairman Jagdish Singh congratulated coach Anupam Sharma and Rishabh for bringing laurels to the school.