Rishika is taekwondo champ

Rishika, a Class IX student of Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, brought laurels to the school by winning the gold medal in the U-17 Taekwondo Category at the 69th National School Games 2025, held recently in Arunachal Pradesh. Displaying exceptional skill, discipline and unwavering determination, Rishika outperformed competitors from across the country to secure the top position. Her victory stands as a testament to her rigorous training, strong mental focus and passion for the sport.

