Rishton ki Saugat event held at Bhawan’s Panchkula

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, celebrated 'Rishton ki Saugat', an annual event to celebrate relationship — a bond of togetherness and happiness. This three-day programme (May 30- June 1) marked the spirit of positivity and excitement. Little Bhavanites of LKG made family painting using their body parts in 'We, the artist'. Parents of UKG designed and dressed their ward in a creative manner with newspapers in the event 'Dress me the best'. The students of Class I along with their family members mesmerised everyone with foot-tapping 'Boogie Woogie' dance competition.

The little chefs of Class II participated enthusiastically in 'Cookies Carvers', a creative preparation and presentation with cookies. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated and applauded students and their family members for their whole-hearted participation and efforts to make this event a grand success. Students were felicitated for their unflinching achievements along with parents on the concluding day of the event on June 3.