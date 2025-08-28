DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Riyansh bags silver in taekwondo championship

Riyansh bags silver in taekwondo championship

Achievers
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The eighth Heroes Taekwondo International Championship was held at the Eastern National Sports Training Centre in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand. The event attracted over 3,000 athletes from 30 countries, including India, the Philippines, Thailand, and the US, competing in both kyorugi (sparring) and poomsae (forms) categories. Among the standout performers was Riyansh Chander, student of GP Public High School, Baltana, who secured a silver medal in the G2 category (25–27 kg weight class). His achievement reflects the dedication and skill honed under the guidance of his coach Surendra Singh.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts