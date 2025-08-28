Riyansh bags silver in taekwondo championship

The eighth Heroes Taekwondo International Championship was held at the Eastern National Sports Training Centre in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand. The event attracted over 3,000 athletes from 30 countries, including India, the Philippines, Thailand, and the US, competing in both kyorugi (sparring) and poomsae (forms) categories. Among the standout performers was Riyansh Chander, student of GP Public High School, Baltana, who secured a silver medal in the G2 category (25–27 kg weight class). His achievement reflects the dedication and skill honed under the guidance of his coach Surendra Singh.

