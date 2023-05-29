RK International School, Nabahi

The school organised a special assembly and cultural programme to celebrate Mother's Day. To make the celebration more special, mothers of students were invited to the school to be a part of the coloruful celebration. The happy and excited mothers took part in the various games and competitions like cat walk, talent show and speech on any topic. Children were very happy to see the enthusiasm of mothers participating in the Dance and Music competitions. The programme culminated with a vote of thanks.
