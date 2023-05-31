RK International School, Nabahi

An investiture ceremony was held to encourage and kindle leadership qualities in our young prodigies. Newly formed council - Head Boy Satish Kuma and Head Girl Shagun Thakur along with sports secretaries, House Captains and Vice House Captains were honoured by Principal SK Sharma along with housemasters. The Principal administered the oath of allegiance to the newly appointed Board of Students' Council. Principal SK Sharma motivated students and blessed them with his golden views which would help the students to make their vision clear for the achievement of their goal by performing their duties with full dedication.