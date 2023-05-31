RK International School, Nabahi

An investiture ceremony was held to encourage and kindle leadership qualities in our young prodigies. Newly formed council - Head Boy Satish Kuma and Head Girl Shagun Thakur along with sports secretaries, House Captains and Vice House Captains were honoured by Principal SK Sharma along with housemasters. The Principal administered the oath of allegiance to the newly appointed Board of Students' Council. Principal SK Sharma motivated students and blessed them with his golden views which would help the students to make their vision clear for the achievement of their goal by performing their duties with full dedication.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
ED arrests Bengal school jobs scam accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra
Bhadra, popularly known as ‘Kalighat er Kaku’ (Uncle from Ka...