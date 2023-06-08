RK International School, Nabahi

A felicitation ceremony was organised at the school. The ceremony was organised to honour the staff for their excellence in teaching and school leadership over the years. The school felicitated the staff members. Suman Sharma, Poonam Thakur, Shallu Thakur, Madhubala and Lalita are the six teachers who have been the pillars of school since its beginning. Sanjeev, Bansi Lal, Devender and Manoj are the supporting staff members. Principal SK Sharma said, "Despite the challenges posed by this pandemic, our teachers rose to the occasion and guided the students through a tough period, instilling confidence in them and helping them to achieve the results they all wanted".