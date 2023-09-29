RK International School, Nabahi

Students of the school celebrated Grandparents’ Day. There was a special event for the grandparents of the pre-primary students. The event began with a special dance by kids, followed by a series of fun games. There was a game in which grandparents participated with great zeal. Then there was a short skit, followed by a folk dance performance. The winner grandparents were given gifts by Principal SK Sharma. The principal thanked grandparents for their presence and for their continuous support and guidance to children. Beautiful flower saplings were presented to honour all grandparents as a token of love from the school.