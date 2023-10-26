RK International School, Nabahi

The school’s students have showcased their brilliance, dedication and passion at the National Children Science Congress (NCSC) and the results are truly remarkable. Abhinav, Ashish, Aayushi, Tanishqa, Anjali, Vanshika, Samriddh, Veer, Saatvik, Aryan, Riyansh, Pratham, Chirag, Shivansh, Shagun, Sanya, Parul, Srishti, Satish, Jayati and Mimansha were the students who brought laurels to the school.

#Congress