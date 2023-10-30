RK International School, Nabahi

The fifth Rotary Club installation ceremony was conducted on the school premises in the presence of the Rotary coordinator Dharmender Rana, Hem Raj Sharma (president) and Jaspal Singh. They invested new responsibilities in new club president Chirag, secretary Parul Pandit and treasurer Parul Thakur. The oath was administered by Rotary coordinator Dhamender Rana. Certificates were distributed to all prize winners who participated in the International Youth Day, Womens’ Equality Day and Literacy Day competitions. Chirag expressed his gratitude.