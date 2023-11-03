RK International School, Nabahi

Students, teachers and the local community celebrated Dasehra in the school. The event commenced with a puja ceremony, where the school staff and students gathered around a beautifully adorned idol of Goddess Durga to seek her blessings. The highlight of the evening was the meticulously crafted effigy of Ravan, which stood tall at the centre of the school’s courtyard. The crowd watched the setting up of the effigy ablaze. Students presented a series of cultural performances. The traditional Ramleela enactment was a definite a showstopper, as the young talents brought to life the epic tale of Lord Rama’s heroic journey. Dressed in vibrant costumes, they enthralled the audience with their acting skills. Principal SK Sharma expressed his gratitude to all participants and attendees.
