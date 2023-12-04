RK International School, Nabahi

Aastha Patiyal of Class VIII and Samaira of Class IV of the school won certificates of merit and gold medal at the Khelo India Women’s Kickboxing League held at Sirda Engineering College in Sunder Nagar, Mandi. Principal of the school SK Sharma congratulated coach Mohit Rana and both girls for their outstanding accomplishment.
