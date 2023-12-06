The school hosted the second Intra-State Mathematics-Science Quiz 2023-24 Pragya. The event witnessed an exhilarating clash of minds from various eminent educational institutions across Mandi, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts. Participating schools showcased their brilliance in the realms of mathematics and science, epitomising dedication and knowledge. RK International School, Nabahi-Sarkaghat, emerged winner. Phoenix School, Mandi, clinched the second position, while Mount Maurya International School Jogindernagar, secured the third position.
