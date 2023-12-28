RK International School, Nabahi

The nursery staff and students of the school embraced the Christmas season with exuberance on the main playground. The event radiated joy, filled with laughter, games and heartwarming moments. Amidst the backdrop of festive decorations, the main playground transformed into a hub of merriment. Students exchanged gifts, creating precious memories of camaraderie and friendship. The air echoed with the rhythms of lively dances performed by the enthusiastic students. Engaging games amplified the fun-filled atmosphere, fostering a sense of unity among the children and staff. Principal SK Sharma congratulated the staff and students for their participation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...
Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan
The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...