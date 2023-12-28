RK International School, Nabahi

The nursery staff and students of the school embraced the Christmas season with exuberance on the main playground. The event radiated joy, filled with laughter, games and heartwarming moments. Amidst the backdrop of festive decorations, the main playground transformed into a hub of merriment. Students exchanged gifts, creating precious memories of camaraderie and friendship. The air echoed with the rhythms of lively dances performed by the enthusiastic students. Engaging games amplified the fun-filled atmosphere, fostering a sense of unity among the children and staff. Principal SK Sharma congratulated the staff and students for their participation.

