RK International School, Nabahi

A special programme was organised at the school on World Environment Day. This year the theme of Environment Day is “Land Restoration, Desertification and Happiness Tolerance”, which gives the message of spreading awareness about environmental protection among all. Principal SK Sharma, in his address, highlighted the importance of environmental protection and gave the message to the students to be aware of it. He expressed his views on various issues related to the environment and inspired the students to protect the environment. Students of the school highlighted the importance of environment through various cultural presentations. The street play and ‘Save Tree’ play, presented by students, received special appreciation. The play underlined the ill-effects of pollution and benefits of planting trees. Apart from this, poems and songs based on environment by the students enthralled everyone. The programme ended with a pledge to protect the environment, in which all the teachers and students pledged to keep the environment around them clean and green. The Rotary Club, National Service Scheme and Hindi Department of the school expressed happiness over the success of the programme.

