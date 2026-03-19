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Home / The School Tribune / RK International School, Nabahi, organises UKG Graduation Ceremony

RK International School, Nabahi, organises UKG Graduation Ceremony

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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RK International School, Nabahi, organised the UKG Graduation Ceremony along with the result declaration for Nursery and LKG students. The event was filled with excitement, happiness, and proud moments for students, parents, and teachers. The little graduates of UKG looked adorable in their graduation caps and gowns as they celebrated an important milestone in their early learning journey. The ceremony highlighted the achievements and growth of the young learners, marking their successful completion of the kindergarten stage. Along with the graduation ceremony, the results of Nursery and LKG students were also declared. Parents were delighted to see the progress of their children and appreciated the efforts of the teachers in nurturing and guiding them. The school management expressed heartfelt gratitude to the parents who attended the event and made the celebration more meaningful with their presence. Their constant encouragement and support play a vital role in the overall development of the students.

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