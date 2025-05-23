DT
Home / The School Tribune / RK International School, Nabahi, perform well in entrance exam of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

RK International School, Nabahi, perform well in entrance exam of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 23, 2025 IST
Students of the school have performed brilliantly in the entrance examination of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. School student Abhiuday Nyas Sharma secured 93.75 per cent marks and secured the second position in the district, while Akshat Thakur secured 78.75 per cent marks and got 63rd position at the district level. Vaishnavi also achieved success by earning 71.25 per cent marks.

