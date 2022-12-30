RK International School, Nabahi, Sarakaghat

On December 17 and 18, the school celebrated its annual day with the theme ‘Azadi ka amrit mahotsav’. It was held in two categories (senior and junior wing) on the school premises. The chief guest was Prof Manju Jaidka, Head of the English Department, Shoolni University. Parents were also invited for the event. The faculty of the school along with volunteer students decorated the school with tricolour balloons and colours according to the theme. Then the chief guest, along with other dignitaries, Principal SK Sharma and senior teachers lit the lamp and the programme started with Sarswati Vandana. Principal SK Sharma presented bouquet, Himachali topi and shawl to the chief guest. Students presented an item welcoming the chief guest and parents. A group of students enacted a drama on corruption, which was praised by the chief guest. The Maths & Social Science Department put up a wonderful exhibition. Academic awards were given to students and overall trophies were announced to the winner houses in different categories. The overall champion house trophy of the session was grabbed by Everest House. The house mistress Poonam Thakur along with house tutors and Everstians received the trophy. The chief guest announced some scholarships for students of the school at Shoolni University. The principal thanked everyone, especially the chief guest, for attending the event. Vote of thanks was proposed by Head Girl Riya Sharma.