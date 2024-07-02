RK International School, Nabahi, Sarkaghat

A state-level karate competition was organised by the Karate Association in Baijnath. As many as 160 candidates from six districts participated in the event. All the participants displayed unique skills and love of the game in various karate forms. Students of RK International School won five gold, two silver and five bronze medals in the competition under the guidance of international trainers Mohit Rana and Rohit Rana. In the sub-junior category, Aastha, Kanishk, Harshika, Ayush Thakur and Kanishk won gold; Harshit Thakur and Roohani won silver; and Ayush Thakur, Shaurya Thakur, Utkarsh Gularia, Ridit Thakur and Roohani won bronze medals. Ojaswini and Gauri Sharma’s performance was also commendable. Chairman of the school Ramesh Kumar Sharma and Principal SK Sharma said the students will continue to be encouraged to participate in such competitions in future also. This success is the result of the dedication of the children and coaches.

