RK International School, Nabahi (Sarkaghat), celebrates Grandparents' Day

RK International School, Nabahi (Sarkaghat), celebrated Grandparents' Day with enthusiasm and warmth, honouring the special role that grandparents play in children's lives. Students of UKG presented colourful cultural performances dedicated to their grandparents. Former Principal of Government College, Sarkaghat, Shyam Singh Thakur, and Dr Nagendra Pal attended the event as chief guests and were felicitated by the school management. Chairman Ramesh Kumar Sharma and Principal Surender Kumar Sharma welcomed the grandparents and highlighted the love, wisdom, and values they bring to the lives of their grandchildren.

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