RK International School, Sarkaghat

English Week was celebrated on the premises. The programme, organised by the English Department, aimed at encouraging pupils to use English Language as a medium of interaction with their friends and teachers. Various activities were arranged during the week. Students presented monologues, discussed tenses, homophones etc. A poem recitation was also held to enable pupils to appreciate literature. Principal SK Sharma applauded the efforts of students.
