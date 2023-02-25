RK International School, Sarkaghat

The school organised a farewell party, “Sayonara”, for the outgoing Class XII. The programme began with the lighting of lamp as a gesture of devotion and respect to Goddess Saraswati. The Music Department chorused a beautiful Sarsavati vandana so that Goddess Sarsvati may shower her blessings on the students appearing for their board exams. Then the Computer Department organised a delightful event where they showcased a compilation of photos and videos of the students from their early childhood days up to their current academic year. Next item was a small cultural programme staged by Class XI students to entertain their seniors. Senior students expressed their gratitude and thanks to the school for the platform they provided to the students to showcase their skill and enhance their knowledge. Rohit Sharma and Sarshti Garla were crowned with ‘Mr Farewell’ and ‘Miss Farewell’, respectively. Kartikey and Riya Sharma were selected with ‘Mr Personality’ and ‘Ms Personality’, respectively. Souvenirs were given to all the students. The Principal addressed the students and advised them to be good human beings in every circumstances and follow the values taught at the school.