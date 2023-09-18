RK International School, Sarkaghat

To celebrate the importance of national language Hindi, the Hindi Kala Sanskriti Department, Mandi, organised various activities for school students in which the students participated and bagged various prizes. Katyayni secured first position in the questionnaire section, Yashita Chandel secured fourth position in the Hindi declamation and Kinjal proved her mettle in essay writing. Principal SK Sharma congratulated the participants and the Hindi Department on the achievements.

#Mandi