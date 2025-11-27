RK International School shine at Inter-House Kabaddi Tournament

RK International School, Nabahi, delivered an outstanding performance at the Inter-House Kabaddi Tournament (U-17 Boys & Girls), organised by The Phoenix School of Integrated Learning under the aegis of the Him Prabha Sahodaya Complex. In a spirited display of skill and determination, the girls' team of RK International School clinched the winner's trophy, showcasing exceptional teamwork, agility and confidence throughout the competition. Their remarkable achievement brought pride and joy to the entire school community. While the boys' team could not advance to the finals this time, their commendable effort, discipline and sportsmanship were widely appreciated. The event was conducted with excellent coordination by The Phoenix School, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and competitive spirit. The school management congratulated all participating students and extended heartfelt appreciation to the victorious girls' team for bringing glory to the school.

