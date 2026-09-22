RK International School wins overall championship

Students of RK International School, Nabahi, won the overall championship in the U-14 girls’ category at a competition organised at CBSE Senior Secondary School, Bhaderwad. The school secured first position in four events — kho-kho, volleyball, one-act play and solo singing. The team also secured fifth position in chess. As many as 13 students have been selected for the district-level competition to be held at Rewalsar. Six students — Aradhya Thakur, Roohani, Piya Thakur, Ojasvini Thakur, Rizal Thakur and Ritishika — were selected for volleyball. Aradhya Thakur, Harshita, Srishti, Mehak Saklani and Ritishika were selected for kho-kho. Kashni Rajput was selected for kabaddi, while Rizal Thakur was selected for badminton. The school management congratulated the students and appreciated their performance.

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