RKSD Public School, Kaithal

Teej was celebrated in the school. Tiny tots came attired in traditional dresses. They enjoyed swings and dance. Girls of senior classes applied mehndi on the hands of little girls. Kite flying and mehndi competitions were organised for Class VI to VIII. An inter-house competition was organised for Class IX to XII. Gidda of Nilgiri House, Haryanvi dance of Jaintia House and bhangra of Aravalli House were considered the best. Principal Preeti Sharma congratulated everyone on Teej. Chairman, managing committee, Saket Mangal and president Ashwanl Shorewala also congratulated the students on the festival.

#Kaithal