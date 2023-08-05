RKSD School, Kaithal

A tree plantation programme was organised in the school. Chairman, RKSD Group of Institutions, Saket Mangal, President, RKSD Public School, Ashwani Shorewala, members of the management, distinguished members of the RKSD family, Principal Preeti Sharma, staff members and students were present. As many as 2,000 saplings were distributed to the students. Different plants like tulsi, mehandi, triveni, guava and rose were provided. Students had planters of different colours according to the colours of the respective houses, ie yellow colour for Himalaya House, green colour for Jayantiyan House, blue colour for Aravali House and orange colour for Nilgiri House.

