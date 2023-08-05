RKSD School, Kaithal

A tree plantation programme was organised in the school. Chairman, RKSD Group of Institutions, Saket Mangal, President, RKSD Public School, Ashwani Shorewala, members of the management, distinguished members of the RKSD family, Principal Preeti Sharma, staff members and students were present. As many as 2,000 saplings were distributed to the students. Different plants like tulsi, mehandi, triveni, guava and rose were provided. Students had planters of different colours according to the colours of the respective houses, ie yellow colour for Himalaya House, green colour for Jayantiyan House, blue colour for Aravali House and orange colour for Nilgiri House.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed
The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...
Search operation under way in J-K’s Kulgam for terrorists who killed 3 soldiers
Friday's encounter between security personnel and the terror...
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes J-K's Gulmarg
The quake takes place at 8.36 am
Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order
The accused are currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbour...