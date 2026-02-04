DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Road safety awareness assembly organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:45 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
In alignment with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways initiative during National Road Safety Month 2026, Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, organised a special road safety awareness assembly to instil the importance of responsible road behaviour among students and staff. The highlight of the assembly was the road safety pledge. All students and staff members took a solemn pledge to follow traffic rules, wear helmets and seatbelts, avoid using mobile phones while driving and encourage others to practise safe behaviour on the roads. The pledge served as a strong reminder that every individual plays an important role in preventing road accidents. The assembly concluded with a renewed sense of responsibility among students to become aware, careful and responsible road users.

