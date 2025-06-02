Road Safety Awareness Drive at Police DAV Public School, Ambala City

The Ambassadors of Change Badge Ceremony and Road Safety Awareness Drive was held at the school under the aegis of the Ambala Sahodaya School Complex. The event was a collaborative initiative by the Chief Ambassadors of Change – Road Safety Club, aimed at sensitising students and the community to the importance of road safety and responsible behaviour on the roads. Leading from the front, the event was successfully anchored by Chief Ambassador of Change, Road Safety Club- Manan Munjal from Tulsi Public School and well supported by his counterparts - Sidak from our school along with her team. The event commenced with conferring badges to the school-level Ambassadors of Change of the school and the students were recognised for their commitment to road safety and their role as youth leaders driving change within their schools and communities. The student ambassadors, accompanied by faculty members, actively engaged in spreading awareness through placards, slogans, pamphlets, and interactive sessions on road safety rules, use of helmets and seatbelts, dangers of underage driving, issues related to over speeding, care of pedestrians, etc. Principal Dr Vikas Kohli expressed pride in hosting the event and reiterated the school’s commitment to nurturing responsible and socially aware citizens. He appreciated the initiative of Ambala Sahodaya in uniting schools for such meaningful causes.

