Road safety awareness workshop for students

St Mary’s School, Sec 46-B, Chandigarh, organised a road safety awareness workshop in collaboration with the Transport Corporation of India (TCI) under its Safe Safar Junior initiative for students of Nursery to Class VIII. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Principal Neha Kashyap, to sensitise students to road safety and responsible behaviour. The TCI team presented an engaging and interactive play featuring Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Raju and Jaggu, who explained important road safety rules in an entertaining manner. The play highlighted the importance of following traffic signals, wearing helmets, using seatbelts, recognising traffic signs, practising safe road crossing and avoiding underage driving. The workshop concluded with the message that road safety is everyone’s responsibility. The Principal appreciated the TCI team for its valuable contribution towards creating awareness among young learners.
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