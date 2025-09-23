Road-safety campaign organised

A road-safety campaign was organised at GSSS, Shargaon, Sirmaur. Through the PowerPoint presentation, Lecturer Dalip Verma motivated the students about road safety, which cannot be ignored in the present scenario. Students pledged that they would obey the rules of road safety and take necessary precautions for it. Principal Sudhir Sharma showered blessings on the students.
