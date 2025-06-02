Road Safety Club formed at MDAV, Chandigarh

A new Road Safety Club was introduced in the school, under which informative activities were arranged by the Chandigarh Traffic Police for the students. They shared information about importance of wearing helmet and seatbelt, punishment to those who drink and drive and do underage driving. An awareness rally was also organised.
