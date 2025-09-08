DT
PT
Road safety orientation programme organised

Road safety orientation programme organised

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
Navjyoti Century School, Nalagarh, organised a road safety orientation programme on its campus to promote awareness about safe commuting practices among students, drivers, and conductors. The session highlighted the importance of traffic rules, pedestrian safety, use of helmets and seatbelts, and responsible road behaviour. Drivers and conductors were also made aware of safe driving techniques, first-aid preparedness, student safety measures, and professional conduct while on duty. Students actively participated in discussions and demonstrations that illustrated the impact of negligence on the road. The programme concluded with participants taking a pledge to follow road safety rules and contribute towards building a culture of safety in the community. Managing Director Aganjeet Chauhan appreciated the efforts and remarked, “Such orientations are vital in ensuring that every individual linked with the school becomes a responsible road user and a role model for society.” Principal Sonali Satpathy said, “Road safety is not just a rule, it is a life skill. By involving students, drivers, and conductors together, we are strengthening a culture of safety and accountability.”

