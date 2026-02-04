Road Safety Rally organised

Students of RK International School, Nabahi, organised a Road Safety Rally to spread awareness among the public. Through posters, inspiring slogans, and an impactful street play, the students appealed to everyone to follow traffic rules and adopt a safe lifestyle. This initiative not only helped raise awareness but also conveyed the important message that safety is the key to a secure life. The responsible thinking and sincere efforts of the students are truly commendable.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement