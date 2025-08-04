Road safety week at St Xavier’s High School

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, observed road safety week. The event aimed to educate the students about the importance of road safety and promote responsible behaviour on the roads. A special assembly was conducted, that featured informative presentations, to spread awareness regarding road safety. A slogan writing competition was conducted to make the students think creatively about road safety. Students came up with many innovative and thought-provoking slogans.
