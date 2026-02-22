DT
Home / The School Tribune / Road to a perfect 100 in Chemistry

Road to a perfect 100 in Chemistry

Exam Pattern Total Marks: 70 (Theory), 30 (Practical) Duration: 3 Hours

article_Author
Arshdeep Singh Marahar
Updated At : 02:57 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. iStock
Mastering Class XII Chemistry is vital for board success and crucial for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and CUET. This concise guide outlines how to prepare effectively and score well.

Sections

Section A: 16 questions × 1 mark

Section B: 5 questions × 2 marks

Section C: 7 questions × 3 marks

Section D: 2 questions × 4 marks

Section E: 3 questions × 5 marks

The paper tests numerical skills, reaction mechanisms, conceptual understanding, and diagram-based knowledge.

High-Priority Topics

Focus on these units based on past trends:

1. Organic Chemistry: Named reactions, Biomolecules, Alcohols/Phenols

2. Physical Chemistry: Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Solutions

3. Inorganic Chemistry: Coordination Compounds, p-Block & d/f-Block Elements

Preparation plan

1. NCERT First: Master every line, example, and diagram.

2. Practice Smart: Solve NCERT Exemplar problems and previous 10 years’ papers.

3. Concept over cramming: Understand mechanisms; avoid rote learning.

4. Organise notes: Create reaction charts, formula sheets, and flashcards.

5. Mock tests: Time yourself with sample papers to build speed and accuracy.

Common Pitfalls to Avoid

Skipping NCERT in-text questions

Neglecting units in numericals

Poor time management in exams

Ignoring diagram-based questions (e.g., cells, orbitals)

Unbalanced chemical equations

Time Management Tips

Before Exam: Prioritise high-weightage topics first.

During Exam: Start with MCQs. Allocate time per section. Keep last 10 minutes for

review.

Final Week: Revise, don’t learn new topics. Stay rested and confident.

Is NCERT enough?

Yes. Most board questions come directly from NCERT. Use reference books only for

extra numerical practice.

Success Formula

Thorough NCERT + Past Papers + Regular Revision = High Score

Final Advice

Chemistry rewards understanding. Build clear concepts, practice consistently, and approach the exam with calm confidence.

