Road to a perfect 100 in Chemistry
Exam Pattern Total Marks: 70 (Theory), 30 (Practical) Duration: 3 Hours
Mastering Class XII Chemistry is vital for board success and crucial for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and CUET. This concise guide outlines how to prepare effectively and score well.
Sections
Section A: 16 questions × 1 mark
Section B: 5 questions × 2 marks
Section C: 7 questions × 3 marks
Section D: 2 questions × 4 marks
Section E: 3 questions × 5 marks
The paper tests numerical skills, reaction mechanisms, conceptual understanding, and diagram-based knowledge.
High-Priority Topics
Focus on these units based on past trends:
1. Organic Chemistry: Named reactions, Biomolecules, Alcohols/Phenols
2. Physical Chemistry: Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Solutions
3. Inorganic Chemistry: Coordination Compounds, p-Block & d/f-Block Elements
Preparation plan
1. NCERT First: Master every line, example, and diagram.
2. Practice Smart: Solve NCERT Exemplar problems and previous 10 years’ papers.
3. Concept over cramming: Understand mechanisms; avoid rote learning.
4. Organise notes: Create reaction charts, formula sheets, and flashcards.
5. Mock tests: Time yourself with sample papers to build speed and accuracy.
Common Pitfalls to Avoid
Skipping NCERT in-text questions
Neglecting units in numericals
Poor time management in exams
Ignoring diagram-based questions (e.g., cells, orbitals)
Unbalanced chemical equations
Time Management Tips
Before Exam: Prioritise high-weightage topics first.
During Exam: Start with MCQs. Allocate time per section. Keep last 10 minutes for
review.
Final Week: Revise, don’t learn new topics. Stay rested and confident.
Is NCERT enough?
Yes. Most board questions come directly from NCERT. Use reference books only for
extra numerical practice.
Success Formula
Thorough NCERT + Past Papers + Regular Revision = High Score
Final Advice
Chemistry rewards understanding. Build clear concepts, practice consistently, and approach the exam with calm confidence.