Robocon-2023 organised at Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh

The annual Robocon-2023 event was organised by the school (Atal Tinkering Laboratory) under the supervision of ATL Mentor Dr Arul Kumar. For the Line Follower event, the second runners-up position went to Ridhi and Parth from Hallmark Public School, Panchkula; first runners-up position went to Shubham and Dhruv from Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School Chandigarh and the winning trophy was won by Ronak Singh and Harshil from Stepping Stones International. For the Walkathon event, the second runners-up position went to Balbir and Sumit from Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh; first runners-up position went to Archit and Yatharth from Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh, and the winning trophy was won by Rudraveer and Amaan from Saupins School, Mohali. For the Tug-of-War event, the second runners-up position went to Tejas and Gantavya from Hallmark Public School, Panchkula; first runners-up position went to Aditya and Vikrant from Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, and the winning trophy was won by Akaash and Sidharth from St Soldiers International Convent School, Mohali. For the Robo Fight event, the second runners-up position went to Sagar and Avi from KB DAV School, Chandigarh; first runners-up position went to Ayaan and Maadhav from Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, and the winning trophy was won by Abhishek and Akshit from St Soldiers International Convent School, Mohali. Principal Anu Kumar congratulated the winners.

