ROBOCON at Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh

The Atal Tinkering Laboratory of the school organised the annual ROBOCON, (2022-23) event under the supervision of mentor Arul Kumar. Teachers witnessed students up to 14 years exhibit their prowess in the field of technology. "The aim of the event is to teach students not just computer programming but also to think out-of-the-box engineering solutions as robotics today has moved far beyond factory applications to everyday functions," said laboratory mentor Arul Kumar.

In the event “Line Follower”, the winning trophy was won by Madhur and Devansh from the school. In the “Tug of War” event, the winning trophy was bagged by Arnav Bansal and Pulkit from The Gurukul Global School. In “Walkathon”, the winning trophy was won by Archit and Aanjney from the school.

In “Robo Fight”, the winning team was of Gavisht Majithia and Gurroop Singh Gill of the YPS. Principal Anu Kumar congratulated the winners. While thanking the participating schools, she expressed hope to see more schools compete the following year.