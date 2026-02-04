DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Rohini, Dinesh participate in R-Day Parade at Ridge

Rohini, Dinesh participate in R-Day Parade at Ridge

Achievers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:04 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two NSS volunteers Rohini Sharma and Dinesh Sharma of GUSSS, Dhaneta, Hamirpur, participated in the Republic Day Parade held at the historic Ridge, Shimla. The parade was presided by Governor of HP Shiv Pratap Shukla. They were among the 100 volunteers selected for the Republic Day Parade from the whole state. It was their consistency, perseverance, confidence, swiftness and dedication that got them selected amongst the many deserving volunteers. They marched on the Ridge very gracefully with their contingent and gave salute to the Governor. It was proud moment for Principal Raj Kumar Singh, staff members and NSS unit of the school. They felicitated them for this distinguished achievement. NSS Programme Officers Rakesh Chand and Suman Bala wished them good luck for a bright future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts