Rohini, Dinesh participate in R-Day Parade at Ridge

Two NSS volunteers Rohini Sharma and Dinesh Sharma of GUSSS, Dhaneta, Hamirpur, participated in the Republic Day Parade held at the historic Ridge, Shimla. The parade was presided by Governor of HP Shiv Pratap Shukla. They were among the 100 volunteers selected for the Republic Day Parade from the whole state. It was their consistency, perseverance, confidence, swiftness and dedication that got them selected amongst the many deserving volunteers. They marched on the Ridge very gracefully with their contingent and gave salute to the Governor. It was proud moment for Principal Raj Kumar Singh, staff members and NSS unit of the school. They felicitated them for this distinguished achievement. NSS Programme Officers Rakesh Chand and Suman Bala wished them good luck for a bright future.

