Role play competition on 'Freedom Fighters' held

A vibrant inter-house role play competition on the theme 'Freedom Fighters' was organised for the students of classes III to V by the Social Science Department at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh. The main objective of this competition was to make students aware of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters in India's struggle for independence. The competition witnessed great enthusiasm among the students. They portrayed various iconic freedom fighters, including Begum Hazrat Mahal, Rani of Jhansi, Mangal Pandey, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Gulab Kaur, Aruna Asaf Ali, Shaheed Udham Singh, Lala Hardayal, Sarojini Naidu and Subhas Chandra Bose, with passion and dedication. In the competition, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House secured the first position, followed by Sahibzada Fateh Singh House in the second place, and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House stood third. Principal Shama Kukal congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the Social Science Department for organising a meaningful and educational event.

