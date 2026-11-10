Rose Public pupils selected for state football team

Rose Public School, Suliali, announced its outstanding performance in state-level football. Six students participated in the State Football Camp held at GSSS Bhareli (Kohala), Kangra. Following an impressive performance at the state tournament held in Bilaspur, two students, Shiv Raj and Pankaj Chauhan, were selected for the Himachal Pradesh team. They will represent the state at the National Football Championship in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The school management and the staff congratulated the players and their coach.