Students from classes VIII to XII of Rose Public School, Suliali, expressed their solidarity towards the ‘Save Soil Campaign’ initiated by Sadhguru. They showed their concern towards the society regarding the ill effects of soil degradation and for that, they had written letters to Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take measures to save soil to make the world a better place to live for the future generations.
