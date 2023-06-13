Rose Public School, Suliali

Taniya Dadwal of Class VII braught laurels to the school, as she got first rank in the school and 13th rank at the national level in Space Olympiad. She is one among the few to be selected to visit ISRO organised by Educare, Space Olympiad Foundation. Antriksh Dhiman and Yuvika have secured second and third position at the school level. Vice-Principal Babita Sharma congratulated them on their success.