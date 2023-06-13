Rose Public School, Suliali

Taniya Dadwal of Class VII braught laurels to the school, as she got first rank in the school and 13th rank at the national level in Space Olympiad. She is one among the few to be selected to visit ISRO organised by Educare, Space Olympiad Foundation. Antriksh Dhiman and Yuvika have secured second and third position at the school level. Vice-Principal Babita Sharma congratulated them on their success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante
Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...
Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed
Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir
WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO
Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline