Rose Public School, Suliali

Taniya Dadwal, student of Class VII of the school and winner of Space Olympiad, had made a visit to the ISRO centre along with her science teacher Mansi Mahajan. She expressed gratitude towards ISRO, school management and Educare Space Olympiad organisation to motivate her to dream big.
